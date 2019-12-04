California man drowns trying to rescue dogs from freezing lake

The man was walking his dogs along the lake on Thanksgiving Day when it is believed one of the animals fell through the ice.
In the peak of winter, it’s a place where people ice skate and ice fish. But right now at Lake Baron in El Dorado County, it’s still too warm for that.
39-year-old David Schmidt walked his three dogs along this water Thanksgiving morning. Chilly temperatures had most of the lake frozen over but experts say the ice was still two inches too thin for safe crossing.
Lake Valley Fire District Captain Perry Quinn said, “When we got there, we made our way down the lake and we saw the two dogs in the water.”
Captain Quinn said the animals had fallen through the ice. He knew crews had to move fast to bring the pets to safety. “It’s amazing how resilient dogs can be,” he explained. “They could have potentially been in the water for an hour or more. we’re not sure. they were still paddling and alive when we got there.”
Only after pulling the dogs out, rescuers noticed a man’s winter clothing floating in the water. “That’s when we realized that an owner, or human, might be in the water also,” Quinn said.
Multiple agencies began searching the lake. It wasn’t until the next day when rescuers located the man’s remains in the water. It was David Schmidt. Crews believe he drowned trying to save his dogs and help came too late.
“Never be out there alone,” Captain Quinn said. “Only go near the ice with a partner, someone who can call 9-1-1 if there’s an accident.” So when the accidents do happen everyone in the family comes home. “Don’t attempt to self-rescue,” Quinn said. “Don’t attempt to rescue your dogs on your own. We’re more prepared. Don’t enter the water alone.”
Rescuers were able to find the man through an underwater remote operated vehicle after he drifted down the lake.
All three dogs were treated at a local vet and are expected to survive.