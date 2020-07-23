California man killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Klamath County.
Oregon State Police said on the afternoon of July 23, a black Toyota Sienna driven by a 38-year old man was traveling southbound on Highway 97. About 37 miles north of Klamath Falls, the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over.
One passenger, 39-year-old Tomas Abrajandelacruz, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, OSP said.
The driver and five juvenile passengers survived the crash.
Everyone in the vehicle was from Porterville, California.