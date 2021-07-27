California mandate encourages state, healthcare workers to get vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – California state employees and health care workers will soon need to show proof they’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly under a new mandate announced Monday.
It takes effect next month and is an effort by the state to slow a rising number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations primarily affecting those who are not vaccinated.
The mandate comes with the option of wearing a mask and receiving testing at least once a week if a worker does not want to be vaccinated.
At least 238,000 state employees and 2 million health care workers across public and private sectors will be subject to the new mandate.
“This is a requirement to prove you have been vaccinated and if you have not you’ll be tested,” Governor Gavin Newsom said. “We believe a health workplace creates a health state.”
Richard Louis Brown is the President of SEIU Local 1000. He said, “… the other half of the union, they don’t like this at all. They believe it’s in violation of their healthcare, their privacy. This is wrong.”