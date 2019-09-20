Home
California marijuana job fair attracts hundreds

California marijuana job fair attracts hundreds

Economy News Regional Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – Hundreds of people lined up for jobs Thursday in Sacramento seeking employment in an industry that used to be illegal. Now the state of California is cultivating cannabis careers.

The Employment Development Department is now actively helping job seekers in the marijuana industry.

The cannabis industry was illegal until California voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016.

“I’m looking for a cultivation job,” Joshua Duncan said. Duncan explained he’s “been in the industry about four years now, and I’m just kind of looking for something else, looking to expand.”

Read More: http://bit.ly/2msNb6t

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »