California marijuana job fair attracts hundreds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – Hundreds of people lined up for jobs Thursday in Sacramento seeking employment in an industry that used to be illegal. Now the state of California is cultivating cannabis careers.
The Employment Development Department is now actively helping job seekers in the marijuana industry.
The cannabis industry was illegal until California voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016.
“I’m looking for a cultivation job,” Joshua Duncan said. Duncan explained he’s “been in the industry about four years now, and I’m just kind of looking for something else, looking to expand.”
