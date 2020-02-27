California officer saves man from burning home

Body cameras were rolling as the Grass Valley Police Department rushed to help as a fire begins to grow inside a home on East Empire Road.
Neighbors quickly joined in, calling out for a man named Cory, believed to be inside the inferno.
Officer Jonathan Brown quickly went from fighting crime to fighting flames.
Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said, “Luck would have it, upon looking inside with his flashlight below the smoke level, he was able to see what were the feet of a human being.”
Brown snatched the man’s feet and pulled him from the burning home, ultimately risking his life.
Neighbor Neil Stradinger said, “It takes something inside you to take it to that level.”
“Thank God for that officer,” said Neil’s wife, Kathleen. “I don’t know his name, but I thank him so much for going to the side door and finding Cory.”
Chief Gammelgard said, “There’s always that component where you’re so thankful that things went right. Because otherwise, we’d be having a different conversation.”
The man inside is expected to make a full recovery.