California park rangers on social distance duty

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) – On Friday, California is planning to open up some select businesses in its first major step towards normalcy since the coronavirus pandemic began several weeks ago.
In San Francisco, officials have been doing whatever they can do make sure residents keep their distance, which can be easier said than done with six feet apart as the new normal.
Now, it’s officials like Seargent Maja Follin, a San Francisco park ranger, is working to make sure everyone is following the rules. She said, “We are like, ‘Hey would you mind spacing out a little bit, please use good practices?’ and just educating people.”
With a number of states, including California, focused on phased re-openings, they are hoping to greenlight some safe activities and allow some businesses to open their doors but still asking people to keep their distance.
San Francisco resident Sergio Lopez said, “I think I’ll be fine not going to like a bar or a restaurant if need be for a while but I think the ability to work somewhere else besides just my room, it will be nice.”
Governors are having to balance the health of their residents with kickstarting a much-needed economic recovery and, in addition to that, dealing with people who simply want to return to normal.
San Francisco resident Toni Robinson said, “I kind of feel like, let me go out and get it and recover hopefully. I think people are starting to hit their breaking point.”
Gathering at a distance is currently allowed in San Francisco but park rangers also seeing a few people violating rules set by the city and state, like breaking into tennis courts and scaling fences.
Sgt. Follin said, “It’s a little concerning because really we are all responsible for each other now so maintaining proper social distancing and following the health order is keeping our community safe.”
As the stringent rules are slowly loosened Follin and other rangers hoping their work helped buy just enough time to keep the virus at bay.