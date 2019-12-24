California porch pirate arrests lead to 100 stolen packages

The Friday before Christmas, the Galleria at Roseville was a gift magnet but also an opportunity for crime.
A 911 call into Roseville police about a tailgate theft led officers to a holiday arrest.
Roseville Police Officer Rob Baquera said, “We were able to catch up with the individuals and make a stop and what we uncovered was incredible.”
Investigators say they found the stolen tailgate but also roughly 100 packages were found inside a yellow van with addresses in both Sacramento and Placer Counties.
30-year-old Movses Dermishyan and 39-year-old Jacob Booth are now in custody.
Roseville police say this arrest is a new sophisticated tactic for porch pirates.
Officer Baquera said, “If you look at the vehicle they were driving, it almost appears as if they’re trying to pose as a delivery company and the thing that happens is they can show up, they can canvas a neighborhood, driving around appearing like they are delivery drivers, but instead of dropping packages obviously going to front porches and stealing packages.”
But Roseville isn’t the latest package arrest.
Earlier today Suisun City police believe they arrested a porch pirate.
Investigators say a resident pointed officers in the direction of a red pickup truck and in the trunk packages they believe are stolen.
29-year-old Joe Guadarrama is now under arrest.
It’s a crime trend on the rise with Christmas shopping and deliveries in full swing.
Police advise using an Amazon locker or select a UPS or FedEx facility as a drop-off location.
Home surveillance or asking a neighbor to pick up the package is also encouraged.