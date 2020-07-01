California rolls back reopening in 19 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Governor Gavin Newsom is ordering the closure of some indoor operations at restaurants and other venues in 19 counties.
Restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters, zoos and museums are all being directed to close indoor operations again in the following counties: Contra Costs, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, LA, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare, Ventura.
The return of restrictions comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in California Wednesday.
“California, unlike some others, we were successful in bending that curve,” Newsom said. “We will be successful again in bending this new curve, but know that the success bought us time to build capacity and to build our ability to respond to those in crisis. Those in need.”
The state has not mandated beach closures ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, but it will close beach parking facilities.