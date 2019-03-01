California snowpack is “water-rich,” above average

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – A series of snowstorms are pushing-up California’s water supply.
State officials recorded 113 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada Thursday.
That’s more than double what was recorded last month.
All that snow means more runoff when it warms up in the spring.
The current conditions are in stark contrast to last year when the snow depth was only 13.5 inches.
More storms could be on the way too. Two weeks ago, the National Weather Service confirmed that the northern hemisphere is experiencing weak El Niño conditions.
That means above-average sea-surface temperatures, and more precipitation in the next two months.