California State Christmas Tree deemed “ugly” by some

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – Some Californians are picking on the state’s official Christmas tree at the state capitol.
The first tree had a crack and people are taking some cracks at the replacement.
The 60-plus-foot tall white fir was cut down from a state forest in Shasta County.
Some people says it’s not very attractive.
A tree expert examined it and said it’s a “perfect specimen” that’s very well cared for and pruned to perfection. But to the untrained eyes of people visiting the capitol, it was sparse.
Visitor Luis Galan commented, “When you told me it was the Christmas tree for California, I was like, ‘Wow, like, where’s the rest of it?'”
Jean-Marie Stachelrodt said, “For what they paid for it, I think they got robbed.”
The state’s costs for the tree are just from state employee time and fuel to transport it to the capitol.