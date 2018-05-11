California student allegedly hacks grades

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KNTV/NBCNC) – A California teen is accused of hacking into his school’s computer system and changing grades of some fellow students.
What makes this case so unusual is how police used a specially trained dog to recover a critical piece of electronic evidence.
Investigators say a teacher on campus was targeted by an email phishing scheme last month. That teacher was sent an email and when she clicked on it, she inadvertently also provided her login credentials to that hacker.
The hacker was then able to hack into the school’s computer system and change a few students’ grades.
No personal information was accessed in the process.
Detectives got a warrant and brought along an electronic sniffing dog from the Contra Costa Police Department named Dug.
Dug found an SD card that the suspect had hidden in a tissue box.
Their specialized trained dogs are being used more and more by law enforcement agencies across the country.
In this case, the accused hacker was arrested but officers won’t be releasing any information about that suspect because he is a minor.