California teen steals plane, crashes it before taking off

FRESNO, Calif. (NBC) – A California teen is in hot water for stealing a plane then crashing it into a building.
It happened Wednesday morning at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in Fresno.
Airport officials say the 17-year old girl went through a fence then entered the aircraft.
Once the plane began moving, it never took off the ground. Instead, it rolled through a fence, hitting a nearby building.
No one was inside that building but the plane did receive significant damage.
The teen was later taken into custody and booked at a juvenile detention center.
Fresno Yosemite International Airport Chief Drew Bessinger said, “She entered a King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft and was able to start one of the engines. The aircraft began to move and pivot and crashed into a building and a fence on airport property.”
Bessinger explained the girl was in the pilot seat wearing the pilot’s headset. She appeared disoriented and was uncooperative with officers as she was being taken into custody.