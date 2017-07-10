Home
California teen wins lottery twice

Sacramento, Calif – What are the odds of winning the lottery twice? In one week?

Whatever they are, Rosa Dominguez beat them, hitting two California lottery jackpots, winning more than $655,000. And she’s only 19.

Dominguez first bought a $5 “Power Five” ticket near the coast recently, scoring over half-a-million dollars with the scratch off.

Then, a few days later, she figured why not try her luck again? This time, turning $5 into a $100,000.

Her plans include a new car and shopping, according to the folks at the California Lottery.

