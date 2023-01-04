California Tesla crash intentional, investigators say

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – A California man was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after investigators say he intentionally drove a Tesla off a cliff on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after he’s released from the hospital.

Patel, another adult, and two juveniles suffered serious injuries Monday morning after the Tesla they were in plunged 250 to 300 feet down the side of a cliff at Devil’s Slide.

CHP said in a statement that evidence collected led investigators to believe the incident was “an intentional act.”

Investigators have not determined what driving mode the Tesla was in at the time, but say that does not appear to be a factor in the incident.