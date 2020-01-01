California theft victim ran over, killed by suspects’ getaway car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KNTV) – It was a tragic end to 2019 for one California neighborhood after someone was killed while chasing a group of thieves.
Police say a man was sitting in an Oakland Starbucks when at least one person burst into the store and grabbed his laptop off a table.
Just as the thieves jumped in a car, police say the man chased after them until the suspects ran over him with the getaway car.
Witnesses rushed to the aid of the man who they say was bleeding from his head. The victim later died.
Witnesses say the vehicle was a dark-colored SUV, but they couldn’t see the people inside.
Officers say they are still interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video.