California to require universal masking in indoor public places

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – Californians will need to keep masks within reach for the next month or so.

The Golden State is requiring universal masking for people in indoor public settings.

This goes into effect Wednesday, December 15th and lasts until January 15th.

Due in part to the Omicron variant, California has seen a 47% rise in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving according to the state’s health and human services agency.

Officials say the new masking policy covers about half of Californians who live in areas without a mandate.

Those who attend major events with more than 1,000 people will have to produce a negative COVID test if they don’t have a vaccination card.