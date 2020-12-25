California tops 2 million COVID cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC) – Overnight, California surpassed two million cases of COVID-19. That’s according to an NBC News tally.
The latest numbers show that California has recorded 2,015,068 cases of COVID-19 and 23,653 COVID-related deaths since tracking began earlier this year.
That makes California the first state in the country to reach the two million case milestone.
The state has averaged more than 43,000 cases a day in the past week.
California surpassed one million cases back on November 12th.
According to NBC News’ data, Texas is close behind with more than 1.6 million cases, and Florida is in third that with more than 1.2 million cases.