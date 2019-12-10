California van stolen with dozens of dogs recovered

They were a bit agitated and some were shaking, but the dogs in Fremont appeared to be in good shape as they were recovered in Oakland.
Van owner Julie Bingham said, “I gave the officer a big hug.”
Oakland police said investigators tracked the van’s movements with its built in GPS as the alleged thief was driving in the area of 81st Avenue and Olive Street.
Oakland Police lieutenant Bryan Hubbard explained, “We were able to ping the van and the location of the van, so officers were searching the area to rescue the dogs.”
Oakland police arrested the alleged thief and recovered 27 dogs along with the van, which was dirty and disheveled, but otherwise intact.
Julie Bingham told KGO she travels all over the country for her dog transport business and that the van was left locked, but with the engine running so the animals had proper ventilation, food and water.
Oakland police said the suspect was actually driving the stolen van around town, trying to sell the dogs out of the back.
The second man, detained by police, told KGO he was just trying to buy one. He said, “The dude drove up trying to sell a dog to me. I tried to buy a dog from him and next thing I know the police came.”
The man accused of stealing the van is expected to face numerous charges, including auto theft, possession of stolen property and grand theft.