California wildfire: chasing containment

(NBC News) – After two weeks of deadly wildfires continuously burning across California, fire crews are making progress, thanks in part to a break from the high winds that have pushed the flames.
However, teams on the front lines are warning that the fight is still far from over.
More than a dozen wildfires are raging, running and threatening thousands of homes across the state.
In some of the hardest hit areas, families are getting a first look at what the fires have left behind, with many coming back to their homes left in ruins.
