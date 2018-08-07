California wildfires: largest in state history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRCR/CNN) – For now, there appears to be no end to the catastrophic wildfires burning across California.
Another fast-moving fire ignited on Monday. By the end of the day, the Holy Fire had already burned more than 4,000 acres in Orange County, California.
As crews struggle to contain the Ferguson Fire, parts of Yosemite National Park have been closed indefinitely.
Jamie Richards, Yosemite National Park Ranger, said, “We have fire that’s impacting all of the main roads that are used to access Yosemite Valley.”
Ferguson Fire spokesperson Sam Harrel said, “We’re working as best we can with the resources that we have to manage this, but Mother Nature is taking its course, and we’ve needed to adapt to it.”
More than 100 firefighters arrived Monday from Australia and New Zealand coming overseas to help battle wildfires in California and in the Northwest.
“We’ve probably all made some levels of sacrifice to come over with our own families back home,” Australian Firefighter Stephen Keating said. “We’re happy to be here and very willing to help.”
The most menacing fire in California continues to be the Mendocino Complex Fire, a combination of two fires burning in northern California around Clear Lake.
On Monday, the acreage burned by the fire climbed above 283,000 acres, surpassing last year’s Thomas Fire as the largest in California fire history.
Like many others, the fire has left Jay Michael sleeping in the back of his van. “It’s better than a tent or a cot,” he said.
This is the second time he’s had to evacuate his home this season.
CAL FIRE said, as of Monday evening, the Mendocino Complex Fire was threatening to destroy more than 11,000 structures.
That’s in addition to more than 1,000 other buildings threatened by the Carr Fire which has already caused so much damage in and around Redding, California.