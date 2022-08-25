California will ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California will ban new gasoline-powered passenger vehicle sales by 2035.

Regulators voted on the measure Thursday. It is one of the first such bans worldwide.

The vote comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in 2020 mandating that all vehicles sold in the state must be zero emission by 2035.

The state got a boost from the Biden administration which, earlier this year, reinstated California’s ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards a waiver the Trump administration had rolled back in 2019.

The measure wouldn’t impact used gasoline cars. For now, they would be allowed to stay on the roads.