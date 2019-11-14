California woman injured after tripping over scooter sues

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KCBS/CNN) – An 88-year-old California woman is filing a half-million-dollar lawsuit after she tripped over a scooter and broke her hip and elbow.
Paula Green described her 88-year-old mother, Dorothy, as vibrant and full of life.
That was last year. Now, Paula said, “She has trouble walking. If she stays in bed too long she’s really stiff and hurting.”
Dorothy’s life changed in September of 2018. Her daughter says she was dropping her off at Santa Monica Community Emeritus College. She pulled in a loading zone and says it was covered in scooters. Then the unthinkable happened.
“It was so crowded and she tried to get through there and somehow one of the scooters ended up catapulting her back into the street,” Dorothy said.
Paula described the aftermath. “She’s on the floor, there’s blood everywhere, her arm is ripped to the bone.” Dorothy also suffered five fractures in her pelvis.
The accident happened shortly after Santa Monica approved scooters in the city. The location of the fall happens to be a no-parking zone.
But Paula said that was not the case. “It’s really frustrating and particularly because this is in front of a senior college,” she said. “So I would say probably half of the people there are in canes or walkers.”
The Green family is now fighting back. They filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Monica Lyft and Emeritus college.
“All of them are responsible for my client’s injuries,” said Catherine Lerer, Dorothy’s attorney. “Seniors have to have a safe passage, a safe right away across the sidewalk and the city knew these electric devices were there. Emeritus College knew that they were there and Lyft allowed them to be placed there.”
Paula said, “It’s just a hazard. They’ve gotta make some rules they gotta enforce them you know? Because a lot of people are going to get hurt.”
Local media reached out to the City of Santa Monica and Lyft for comment but there has been no response.
A trial regarding the incident is scheduled for 2021.