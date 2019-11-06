California woman reunited with heirloom ring after wildfire destroys home

Patty Shales fled with her dogs and a few items once the blaze was close.
The only thing from her house to survive was the ring which was found, totally by chance, by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jaime Moore said, “They looked in the gutter along the street right on the curb and they found this box, this little box right here. Just like this, underwater.”
Shales said, “I feel that she sent me this to tell me that she’s in heaven and she’s okay and that I’m going to be ok.”