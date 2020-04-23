Californians speeding up on empty highways

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) – With stay-at-home orders common across the country, more drivers are speeding on nearly-empty highways.
Severe speeding has almost doubled in California in the past month according to the California Highway Patrol.
From March 19 to April 19, CHP officers issued nearly 2,500 citations for speeding at over 100 miles an hour, compared to 1,300 a year ago.
Meanwhile, traffic volume is down 35% over that same time period.
The CHP’s understated advice: “Driving at a safe speed when you must go out is one way to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic.”