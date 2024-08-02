California’s Park Fire grows to fourth largest wildfire in state’s history

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA – The Park Fire, which has grown to 397,629 acres, is now the fourth-largest wildfire in California history.

According to the Friday morning incident report, the fire is now 24% contained but has spread across Butte, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties in northern California.

The blaze has destroyed at least 538 structures with over 6,000 others threatened.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in two counties affected by the fire. Several fire agencies from across the west have mobilized in northern California to assist in the fire fight.

A 42-year-old Chico man has been arrested in connection to starting the Park Fire after witnesses say they observed him push a burning car into a culvert near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park on July 24.

