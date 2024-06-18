Calling all potters: new Ashland pottery supply store now open

ASHLAND, Ore. – Whether you’re a master at clay or just starting out, there’s something for everyone at Rogue Valley Pottery Supply. The pottery supply store in Ashland celebrated its soft launch opening Tuesday morning with friends and family. The small business is located in the heart of Ashland at at 300 E. Hersey St., Unit #8. It’s conveniently next to Bloom Pottery studio, so you can make your creations there, then pop in next-door to stock up on all your supply needs. Professionals and hobbyists alike can find a range of different types of clay, glaze, tools, raw materials, and heavy equipment. Owner Julie Furrer has been an experienced potter for years, and says she hopes to serve the needs of the local pottery community.

“I hope that as a supplier, I can create that rallying point of… we can all get the sources that we need, we can stay in business, we can continue to make the things we make… because there’s a local source,” Furrer says.

The fun isn’t over because Rogue Valley Pottery Supply will hold a grand opening party on July 14th from 6 to 9 pm. Bring your friends because Furrer says there will be music, clay stations, and lots of food and games.

To learn more, visit https://www.roguevalleypotterysupply.com/

