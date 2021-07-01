Home
Caltrans working with Salt Fire crews to determine I-5 closures, reductions

Caltrans working with Salt Fire crews to determine I-5 closures, reductions

News , , , ,

REDDING, Ca.- The Salt Fire is impacting I-5, causing lane reductions and even a brief shut down of the southbound and northbound lanes near Redding.

All this happening on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

I-5 north and south are no longer facing closures, but some lane reductions are still in place. Roadway conditions are subject to change at any time depending on wildfire behavior and operations.

Caltrans says communication with the fire crews is key in determining where and when to make these decisions.

“They’re trying their very best to keep interstate 5 from being affected that much, but with large fires and depending on conditions, it is very fluid and conditions can change at any time,” said Chris Woodward with Caltrans District 2.

Caltrans is urging people to consider alternate routes this holiday weekend and use QuickMap before you head out. In Oregon, use TripCheck.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »