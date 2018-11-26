Camp Fire death toll climbs to at least 85

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) –There has been an update on the number of people killed in California’s Camp Fire.
According to state fire officials, the massive blaze has claimed at least 85 lives.
The news comes as the California Department of Forestry and Protection announces that the fire is finally 100% contained.
Meanwhile, crews continue to sift through muddy ash for human remains in and around the devastated town of Paradise.
The nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century burned more than 153,000 acres.