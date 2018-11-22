Camp Fire survivors share Thanksgiving dinner

OROVILLE, Calif. (KCRA/NBCNC) – Families who have lost everything in the Camp Fire in northern California got a chance to take stock of what they are thankful for this holiday season.
For many evacuees, that was the tight-knit community that came together to host a Thanksgiving dinner.
KCRA’s Vicki Gonzalez shares what the warm meal meant for those picking up the pieces at an overwhelming time.
In Butte County, the turkey and fixings have a deeper meaning: healing from the Camp Fire’s Trauma.
Donilda Richardson said, “For about 5 hours I didn’t know if my children were safe. It was the scariest time of my life.
Victims being soothed with compassion and touching generosity.
“I am very blessed they are ok and I feel for all the families missing their loved ones,” Donilda continued. “They’re still missing… sorry it’s hard.”
The Oroville Rescue Mission along with AT&T transformed El Medio Fire Department embraced those displaced.
Rhonda Johnson with AT&T California said, “Make sure everybody comes together for some good food, and some actual time together during this tragedy.”
At the feast, Candi Peterson said, “The teacher I worked for lost everything. My friends lost their whole home. It’s just devastation everywhere.”
At a time of irreplaceable loss as neighbors, Candi hopes, “That people who have lost everything will give their time to us when they don’t even know what they are going to do next is very, very touching.”
Proving gratitude is grounded by community. “But this right here gives us hope you know,” Donilda said. “To not think about ourselves, but to think about others. To come together. To know that each other is here. None of us are alone. Butte County is a wonderful little community. All of our towns together. People don’t really see the beauty in our town but it’s a beautiful place.”