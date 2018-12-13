Camp Fire survivors suing PG&E

CHICO, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – A series of lawsuits has been levied against electric company PG&E in the aftermath of the devastating Camp Fire that ravaged northern California last month.
Four top California law firms are representing a number of Camp Fire victims in the wake of an unthinkable tragedy.
The lawsuits are challenging PG&E’s “false and misleading” ads touting their concern for consumer safety.
Attorney Frank Pitre says the Camp Fire would not have happened if the electricity giant would have spent their “monopolistic” profits on upgrades instead of promoting a false image of safety.
He’s one of the lawyers who’s representing two women, one of whom says she had to dive underwater to stay alive when fleeing the deadly wildfire.