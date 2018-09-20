Camping in Medford no longer a jailable offense

MEDFORD, Ore. — Camping in the city is no longer a crime in Medford
Getting caught camping in city limits could have potentially meant a trip to jail but tonight, city councilors approved a change to the ordinance to make illegal camping a violation rather than a misdemeanor.
The change is prompted by a recent decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found the city of Boise, Idaho violated 8th amendment rights with their camping ban. The ruling has cities across the state looking at laws around illegal camping.