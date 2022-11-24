Can the lawsuit trying to block Oregon’s new gun laws actually succeed?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon’s arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, laws passed via initiative petition like this one go into effect precisely one month after the election: midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8. Even the authors of Measure 114 said that they thought it would become effective a month after the vote was certified.

When and if Measure 114 becomes law in its current form, it would require a permit in order to buy a gun. Buyers would have to get a permit that’s expected to cost around $65 and complete an approved firearms safety course, which would also likely come at a cost. The permits also require submission of a photo ID, fingerprinting and a criminal background check.

Permit applications would be handled by the local police department or county sheriff’s office, and Oregon State Police would handle background checks — which they already do for firearms purchases. All of that information would then go into a database.

Measure 114 also bans the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Immediately after the measure passed, a few Oregon sheriffs released statements about their feelings on the matter. Most were critical of the measure, but a few took that a step further and said that they refused to enforce certain aspects of it — also expressing hopes that a lawsuit would block the law before it could go into effect.

The short timeline between Election Day and the Dec. 8 effective date meant that an inevitable legal challenge to Measure 114 would need to coalesce quickly. And it did, less than two weeks after the election.

On Friday, a Marion County gun store owner, the Sherman County Sheriff and a group called the Oregon Firearms Federation filed a lawsuit. It argues that the new law violates the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, taking special aim at the magazine capacity portion of the law.

“Many of the nation’s best-selling handguns and rifles come standard with magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds — and firearms equipped with such magazines are safely possessed by law-abiding citizens in the vast majority of states,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote in the filing documents.

“The reason for the popularity of these magazines is that in a confrontation with a violent attacker, having enough ammunition can be the difference between life and death,” they continue. “Banning magazines over 10 rounds is no more likely to reduce criminal abuse of guns then banning high horsepower engines is likely to reduce criminal abuse of automobiles.”

No “special need”

KGW wanted to know how likely the lawsuit is to be successful, so we turned to a constitutional law professor, Norman Williams of Willamette University. Williams said he’s not surprised that the lawsuit focused on magazine capacity.

“Both California and Washington have similarly banned high-capacity magazines, and the California ban was initially upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit as not violating the Second Amendment,” Williams said. “That decision, which was a year ago, was then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court, this past June, struck down a New York public carry law, and after deciding the New York case, the U.S. vacated the 9th Circuit’s decision upholding California’s ban and sent it back to the Court of Appeals to decide again in light of what the U.S. Supreme Court had said about Second Amendment gun rights.”

In layman’s terms: A lower court initially ruled that California could ban high-capacity magazines, like Oregon just did. But then the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on a New York gun law case, and the justices decided that this ruling could apply to the California case as well, so they instructed the lower court to take another look at California’s law in light of the New York ruling.

The New York case in question is New York State Rifle Association vs. Bruen, and the Measure 114 lawsuit makes reference to that decision. The case is a bit different than what’s going into effect here in Oregon. It centers around a law that forced people applying for a concealed carry permit to show that they had “cause,” or some kind of justifiable need to carry a gun.

The Supreme Court ruled that no other constitutional right requires someone to show “special need” in order to exercise it — and further, that gun restrictions are constitutional only if there is a historical tradition of that regulation in the U.S. And when they say “historical,” they don’t mean regulations that came about since the beginning of the 20th Century.

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York vs. Bruen adopted a new methodology for deciding the scope of Second Amendment gun rights,” Williams said. “The U.S. Supreme Court was emphatic that for a measure to pass constitutional review, proponents of the gun regulation would have to demonstrate that in 1791, similar measures were in existence, that the right to bear a firearm in 1791 wouldn’t have been viewed as infringed by that same type of measure.