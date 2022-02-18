Canadian police move in on ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters

OTTAWA, Canada (CNN) – Police in Canada arrested several protesters near the country’s capital city Thursday.

“Freedom Convoy” protesters began gathering and camping out in the city’s downtown core outside Parliament four weeks ago.

They are part of a larger protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has also seen truckers block several border crossings to the U.S.

Police handed out leaflets warning protesters they would be arrested if they didn’t leave. Then, they put several people in handcuffs.

A source says Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was taken into custody but Ottawa police would not confirm the arrest.

Many protesters remained on the scene despite the arrests.