Cancer-detecting Oregon cat saves owner’s life

ALBANY, Ore. (KGW) – An Albany, Oregon woman says she’s alive today because her cat helped her detect a lump in her breast.
“She’s definitely just my angel now,” Michelle Pierson says of her cat MIa.
Michelle and her husband Will adopted Mia from the Willamette Humane Society in 2017. Besides being a loving pet, Mia has provided a form of therapy for Michelle as she battles breast cancer.
“I am in the middle of the fight at this point,” says 48-year-old Michelle.
It’s a fight she believes she might have lost by now, had Mia not done what she did back in June.
“My husband and I were lying in bed watching TV, when out of nowhere, Mia got up on my chest, sniffed my right breast and looked in my face,” says Michelle. “She sniffed the spot again and looked at my face and I tried to shove her off. She came back up and just laid down on that right breast and looked at me like, ‘I’m trying to tell you something.'”
“I was there,” vouches Will. “I felt the lump and said, ‘Yeah, you should probably go in.'”
