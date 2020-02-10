Candidates prep for New Hampshire Primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NBC) – Monday is the last day before the first-in-the-nation primary and candidates are hitting the ground hard in New Hampshire, hoping to sway undecided voters.
A new poll from the Boston Globe shows Bernie Sanders pulling ahead of Pete Buttigieg in second place and Amy Klobuchar surging into third after a strong debate performance.
“After that debate, something switched,” Klobuchar said. “And we had done a lot of hard work to get there, but it just allowed the people of New Hampshire to see me in a different way.”
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are close behind in a make or break contest.
“This is just getting started and I said that from the beginning,” Biden said. “I feel confident where we are.”
“Dream big, fight hard and win!” Warren said.
While some push to make up ground, front runners are aiming to build momentum with a clean win after the contentious results from the Iowa caucus.
Sunday night, the Iowa Democratic Party officially gave Buttigieg the highest delegate count but Sanders plans to contest a few precincts.
Candidates are crisscrossing the state today to sway undecided voters in an up close and personal contest and with the candidates running close together, both in polls and proximity, anything can happen when voting begins Tuesday.