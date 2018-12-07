Candidates sought for Medford City Council seat

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is reopening its search for a new city councilor to replace Kim Wallan, who was elected to the State House last month.
Interested applicants must live in Ward 4, the southeast corner of the city.
Already, the city has six applications. Those applicants are Michelle Blum-Atkinson, who ran against Wallan last month for the Legislature; Richard Bradshaw; Michael Campbell; Jessica Gomez, who lost a State Senate seat bid last month; Kevin Keating; and Dylan Chettler-Moncus.
Candidates for the position will need to apply, obtain 25 signatures from people in Ward 4 and go through an interview process with a citizen committee and the city council. Applications will be accepted until January 2nd.
You can visit http://www.cityofmedford.org for more information.