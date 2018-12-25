Candy over tickets, City of Medford waives parking tickets on Christmas Eve

MEDFORD, Ore.– People parking in downtown Medford got an early Christmas present on Monday. Instead of parking tickets, they got candy.
The City of Medford is waiving all parking tickets on Christmas Eve. It’s a program that’s run for the past couple of years in an effort to bring more people to downtown.
Diamond Parking employees spent the day handing out candy and spreading the word.
“It’s an effort. It’s Christmas Eve,” said Kristina Johnsen, community relations coordinator. “A lot of people are doing their last minute shopping, it helps the local business downtown and just a nice thing to do.”
The program is set to run on New Year’s Eve as well.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.