Cannabis may change the way people walk, new study indicates

A group of researchers claim to have found evidence marijuana users walk differently than non-users.
The Australian study was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
The researchers said despite evidence cannabis use being associated with structural and functional changes in the brain, not much is known about the drug’s effects on human movement.
To study marijuana’s effects on walking, they used motion capture systems and force-measuring platforms to examine the walking patterns of cannabis users and non-drug users.
The reported cannabis users “exhibited significantly greater peak angular velocity of the knee” and greater elbow flexion compared to the control group.
The results indicate a history of cannabis use is associated with changes in the “open-chain” elements of a person’s walking gait.