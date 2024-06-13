Cannon Beach to host 60th annual Sandcastle Contest this weekend

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – The City of Cannon Beach is hosting its 60th annual Sandcastle Contest this Saturday.

The contest started back in 1964 as a way to entertain kids and attract visitors after a tsunami washed out Elk Creek Bridge leaving residents isolated.

Since then, it has become one of the largest sandcast contests along the west coast and it’s one of just 36 events across Oregon to be recognized as an Oregon Heritage Tradition by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The contest includes several divisions including Sand Fleas, Juniors, Teens, Small Group, Large Group, and Masters. According to the city, each team is given a designated amount of sand which cannot be move outside of a specific area. In addition to sand, only natural items found on the beach such as sticks, shells, rocks, and seaweed may be used to decorate.

The Sandcastle Contest is happening Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with final judging expected at 4 p.m. However there are more events throughout the weekend.

Saturday night, attendees can enjoy smores and music around the bonfire from 7 to 10 p.m. Then on Sunday the Singing Sands 5K Fun Run/Walk kicks off at 9 a.m.

For more information or to register for the contest or the fun run, head to the City of Cannon Beach website.

