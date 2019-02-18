Canyonville residents advised to boil water

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – People in Canyonville are being told they need to boil city water due to the cloudiness of the water, also known as turbidity.
Recent tests revealed the turbidity level is four times higher than it should be. While not itself harmful, the cloudiness can interfere with disinfection and provides a medium for microbial growth that has the potential to cause illness.
Canyonville residents are advised to boil tap water and let it cool before drinking it or using it in any process that could result in ingestion, like washing dishes or brushing teeth.
According to the city, a glitch in the water plant process caused the cloudiness. They think the problem should be fixed by Tuesday.
For more information, contact Matt Giles at 541-580-7953 or [email protected]