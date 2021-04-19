Capitol Officer Sicknick died of natural causes, medical examiner says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – According to Washington’s medical examiner, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the day following the Capitol riot.
The autopsy revealed that Officer Sicknick suffered two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a blood clot.
The medical examiner told the Washington Post in an interview that an autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick experienced an allergic reaction to chemical irritants. He also said there was no evidence of either external or internal injuries.
The official, Francisco Diaz, said: “All that transpired played a role in his condition.”
No one has been charged in Sicknick’s death although two men have been accused of assaulting him with bear spray.