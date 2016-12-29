Capt. Sickler prepares to take over for Sheriff Falls

Medford, Ore.– Captain Nate Sickler of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is preparing to take the reigns as Sheriff Corey Falls leaves office Friday at 3 p.m.
Sickler, a ten year veteran with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will become temporary Sheriff. He’ll hold that position until County Commissioners make their selection for an official replacement.
Sickler says he wants this to be a smooth transition for the public.
“Things will be seamless for the community,” he says. “My plan is to continue what Sheriff Falls has started at our office and continue the momentum forward and just carry on.”
Captain Sickler is just one of the applicants vying for the last two years of Sheriff Falls’ post.
He goes on to say Sheriff Falls will be greatly missed.
“I’m sad to see him go honestly. When he came here we were very happy to have him and he has moved our office in a great direction. Anytime you have someone who is a capable leader with good intentions leave its kind of sad.”