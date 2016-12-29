Home
Capt. Sickler prepares to take over for Sheriff Falls

Medford, Ore.–  Captain Nate Sickler of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is preparing to take the reigns as Sheriff Corey Falls leaves office Friday at 3 p.m.

Sickler, a ten year veteran with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will become temporary Sheriff.  He’ll hold that position until County Commissioners make their selection for an official replacement.

Sickler says he wants this to be a smooth transition for the public.

“Things will be seamless for the community,” he says.  “My plan is to continue what Sheriff Falls has started at our office and continue the momentum forward and just carry on.”

Captain Sickler is just one of the applicants vying for the last two years of Sheriff Falls’ post.

He goes on to say Sheriff Falls will be greatly missed.

“I’m sad to see him go honestly.  When he came here we were very happy to have him and he has moved our office in a great direction.  Anytime you have someone who is a capable leader with good intentions leave its kind of sad.”

Taelor Rian
NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.

