Car accident turns a car onto its side, sends two people to the hospital.

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.- A car accident in Cave Junction turns a car onto its side and sends two people to the hospital.

According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the accident occurred on Redwood Highway around 7:00 p.m.

When units arrived, two cars were found off the side of the roadway, both with major damage.

Bystanders helped to remove the occupants before the fire department and EMS arrived and helped to locate a missing dog.

A total seven people were evaluated and two were sent to Three Rivers Medical Center.

