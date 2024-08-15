Car accident turns a car onto its side, sends two people to the hospital.

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 14, 2024

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.- A car accident in Cave Junction turns a car onto its side and sends two people to the hospital.

According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the accident occurred on Redwood Highway around 7:00 p.m.

When units arrived, two cars were found off the side of the roadway, both with major damage.

Bystanders helped to remove the occupants before the fire department and EMS arrived and helped to locate a missing dog.

A total seven people were evaluated and two were sent to Three Rivers Medical Center.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content