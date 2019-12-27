Car barrels through tribal hall in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a tribal hall in California.
It happened Thursday evening in Riverside County. The car put a giant hole in the side of the building, where the car came barreling through.
Crews on scene say a funeral was taking place inside the structure at the time of the accident.
At least 10 people were injured. No word yet on what caused the crash.
