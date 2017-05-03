Car-break in suspect arrested, police seeking alleged accomplice

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect accused of a nearly month-long car break-in spree. Now, they’re looking for his alleged accomplice.
On April 30, Ashland police said officers arrested 25-year-old Tyler Sweet on several charges related to break-ins that have were steadily reported over the last 25 days.
Detectives said they believe 35-year-old Arthur Summers partnered with sweet to commit the thefts.
If you know where Summers is, you’re asked to call the Ashland Police Department at 541-482-5211.