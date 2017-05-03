Home
Car-break in suspect arrested, police seeking alleged accomplice

Car-break in suspect arrested, police seeking alleged accomplice

Crime Local News Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect accused of a nearly month-long car break-in spree. Now, they’re looking for his alleged accomplice.

On April 30, Ashland police said officers arrested 25-year-old Tyler Sweet on several charges related to break-ins that have were steadily reported over the last 25 days.

Detectives said they believe 35-year-old Arthur Summers partnered with sweet to commit the thefts.

If you know where Summers is, you’re asked to call the Ashland Police Department at 541-482-5211.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics