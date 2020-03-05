Home
Car chase suspect crashes into MPD patrol car

MEDFORD, ORE. —  A Medford Police Officer and suspect are in the hospital after a crash in south Medford early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2am, near Agate St. and South Peach Street.

Medford Police say it began as an officer was trying to conduct a routine traffic stop but the car sped off.

The agency quickly discontinued the chase but officers continued to checking the area for the suspect.

That’s when the suspects car and a police vehicle collided.

Both were taken to the hospital and are said to be doing okay.

Medford police tell NBC5 News that the area is considered an active crime scene and the area near where the crash occurred will remain closed throughout the morning.

