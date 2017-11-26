Car crash off of I-5; suspect ditches car

Talent, Ore.– Oregon State Police are currently looking for a suspect involved in a car crash off of southbound I-5 between Ashland and Talent.
The car apparently drove off the road and into a nearby orchard where the driver then ditched the car. A K-9 unit was brought out to search for the suspect.
It is currently unknown who or how many people were in the car at the time of the crash. OSP says there is no reason yet to believe that alcohol or drugs were involved.
While the suspect is at large, officers say there is no reason neighbors around the area should worry.