Car crashes into home in West Medford

Medford, Ore.- Crews are cleaning up in West Medford right now after an SUV jumped the sidewalk this afternoon and ran into a house.
According to one witness who did not want to be identified, it all started with a black truck and a gold truck racing down West Main Street.
The witness says that both of the trucks were driving above the speed limit and then a few seconds later she saw the gold truck slam into a silver Honda SUV.
The SUV then drove over the sidewalk and into a house at the intersection of West Main and Newtown Street.
The driver of the SUV tells NBC5 that she was wearing her seatbelt.
She says that she changed lanes on West Main Street and then, before she realized it, she was in a car accident.
The driver of the SUV was taken the hospital.
According to the witness there were children in the house at the time of the crash, but everyone is okay.