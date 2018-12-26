Car crashes into Klamath Lake

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two people survived after their vehicle plunged into Klamath Lake.
Oregon State Police said on Christmas day, a vehicle was driving on Highway 140 near milepost 58 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway.
The car slid off the road and into Klamath Lake, where it was partially submerged.
Some passersby saw the crash and helped get the driver and her 10-year-old passenger out of the vehicle safely. There were no injuries.
The car was removed from the lake by a local towing company.