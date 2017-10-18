Car crashes into Medford 7-Eleven

Medford, Ore. — Medford convenience store employees are cleaning up after an SUV came crashing through their storefront.
Medford police say just before 8:30a.m. Wednesday, a female driver was parking outside the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Crater Lake Ave. and Delta Waters Rd.
She hit the gas instead of the brake, driving into the store.
“There was an employee behind the cash register, she was not injured,” says Medford Police Officer Jim Swanson. “There was actually someone standing at the cash register, a customer where the vehicle ended up and it knocked her down, but she only ended up with a couple of scratches on her hand and that was it.”
The driver was not injured.
